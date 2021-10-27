Yesterday Adelaide United player Josh Cavallo became the first Australian football player to openly come out as gay.

Jase & Lauren we’re lucky enough to chat to Josh after his announcement yesterday and it’s clear the last 24 hours have been a huge weight off his shoulders.

You can really hear the joy in his voice as he talks about it being his own personal “freedom day” and the love and support he has felt from teammates, supporters and the broader sporting community.

Since the announcement there’s been plenty of support from some top international players including Antoine Griezmann, Gerard Piqué as well as many major leagues and teams around the world.

Hear our full chat with Josh here: