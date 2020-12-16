Disney has reportedly ‘blocked’ Depp for any future cameo appearances in future Pirates Of The Caribbean films especially post his lawsuit against The Sun publisher News Group Newspapers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has been slowly distancing itself from the actor even before the trial began.

The publication also revealed that executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer pitched the idea of a female-centric spin off for the franchise starring Margot Robbie with a vague idea of bringing Depp back for that for a cameo to which the corporation ‘balked’ at.

I like the sound of that spinoff though, maybe they should bring that back to the boardroom.