Johnny Depp, known for many a role, has been in the press for all the wrong reasons over the last year.

These allegations have lead Warner Bros. to ‘ask him to resign’ from his role as Grindelwald in the giant franchise ‘Fantastic Beasts.’

The actor posted the news in a statement himself over Instagram.

“I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.”

Warner Bros. has also confirmed Depp’s departure from the franchise and have revealed that his role will be recast for the third instalment.

Fantastic Beasts 3 was originally set to release November 2021 but has now been pushed back to 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement