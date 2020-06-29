If you’re wondering what brings us together today, it’s this:

Yep the iconic film ‘The Princess Bride’ is getting a parody remake and the stars are a couple that you’ll definitely recognise.

None other than Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are set to star as main characters Westley and Princess Buttercup in the film that is set to air on the new streaming service Quibi.

Now what makes this version a parody rather than a remake? Well let’s see, first of all it will have a gender-swap angle with Jonas playing the Princess and Turner taking on the role of Westley.

It will also star almost every celeb under the sun and it’s all been completely homemade with multiple actors playing the same roles as they reenact various scenes filmed from home during quarantine.

It sounds inconceivable we know, but for something like The Princess Bride it just might work!

So what other stars will participate? We’re talking Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, Elijah Wood, Jon Hamm, Beanie Feldstein, Lucas Hedges, Jenna Ortega, Jack Black, David Oyelowo, Keegan-Michael Key, Patton Oswalt, Josh Gad, Andy Serkis, Diego Luna, Taika Waititi, and Zazie Beetz.

The project itself has been created by Director Jason Reitman to help raise money for World Central Kitchen.

“The week that the stay-at-home order came through in California, I just woke up one of the first mornings, I think like most people did, feeling as though, all right, I need to be able to do something of value,” Reitman told Vanity Fair.

“I just thought, ‘Can we remake an entire movie at home?’ And I had seen that a fan-made Star Wars had been done. I just started reaching out to actors I knew, saying, ‘Is this something you’d want to do?’ And the response was kind of immediate and fast. It was like, ‘Oh—that sounds like fun.'”

Jason recommends that you watch the OG film before watching their Quibi take on it because “that’s what makes it fun”.

Sounds weird and whacky and wonderful! Which is 100% perfect for The Princess Bride really.

Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get anymore strange hey!