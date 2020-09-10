Tiger King’s Joe Exotic health has been an issue for a while, apparently it’s been rapidly declining during his time in prison.

Exotic’s lawyers have submitted a request for a pardon to be released from prison.

In case you weren’t aware, Joe Exotic is amidst serving a 22 year sentence for both animal abuse and hire for plot to kill, so he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

News.com.au reported that Exotic’s lawyers have stated that Joe maintains that he’s innocent and was ‘railroaded and betrayed’ by those around him.

“Joseph is scheduled to be released from custody in 2037; however, with his compromised health, he will likely die in prison.”

“He humbly requests a pardon to correct the injustices he had experienced and to have the opportunity to return to providing meaningful contributions to his community.”

Exotic’s application for pardon was 257 pages long, this comes after sending a personal plea to President Donald Trump for help.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’ll all stand by to find out what the news will be, this sort of paperwork often takes time.

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1



