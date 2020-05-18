Looks like we’ve got another Hollywood baby on the way!

Acting couple Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are reportedly expecting their first child together!

A source has reportedly told Page Six that Mara is about six months along in the pregnancy. However, reps for pair have not commented on the rumours.

Oscar winner Joaquin and Rooney began dating during their time on set for the 2018 film Mary Magdalene, where Joaquin starred as Jesus and Rooney played Mary.

They became engaged in July last year.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

