Well it looks like JLo’s daughter is already more successful than us and she’s only 12!

Not only did she join her famous mumma onstage at the 202 Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year, but now she’s heading into the writing biz!

Emme Muniz, daughter of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, is about to have her very first book published before she even becomes a teenager!

The picture book is titled ‘Lord Help Me’ and it’s due to be released later this year on September 29 in both English and Spanish.

The book will be published by Crown Books, who said in a press release that the book has been inspired by the 12-year-old’s own experiences with prayer after she asked God for help after learning about endangered wildlife in school.

“In school, I learned about sloths and how they’re facing extinction so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers,” Emme said via the press release. “I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that bring me a lot of comfort.

What an angel!

The book is described as being “an inspiration story that shares the everyday power of mindfulness through prayer”, and will feature illustrations from Brenda Figureroa.

And JLo is certainly one proud mumma about it!

Taking to Instagram this morning, the star shared some beautiful pics of Emme while gushing about how proud she is.

“So proud of my lil coconut Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book LORD HELP ME! This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith,” she wrote, while adding the hashtag “#ProudMama”.

We’d be super proud too! What an awesome thing for a kid to be doing.