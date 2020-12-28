What Jennifer Aniston shared that she thought was an innocent Christmas Instagram story over the holidays has now gotten her into a bit of trouble with her fans and the internet alike.

Sharing a story that showcased… an interesting COVID themed ornament on her Christmas tree has upset a lot of people.

The wooden ornament has the words ‘Our first pandemic’ engraved into it with her Christmas tree blurred out in the background, the story is now deleted but never forget guys… once it’s on the internet, it can never be truly gone.

While objectively, the ornament is actually quite pretty and I think everyone can understand that it’s a joke, but it left a huge number of people shocked and upset so is it an appropriate joke?

“Jennifer please,” commented a user who screenshot and shared the image over to Twitter and that’s when all hell broke loose.

Currently sitting at 45.7k retweets and 555.6k likes, the user’s original tweet is garnering some interesting responses.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dark humour or a little inappropriate for a celebrity?

What are your thoughts?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Want more? Here's a bit we love from Will & Woody – catch the boys weekdays from 4PM on KIIS101.1!