What Jennifer Aniston shared that she thought was an innocent Christmas Instagram story over the holidays has now gotten her into a bit of trouble with her fans and the internet alike.

Sharing a story that showcased… an interesting COVID themed ornament on her Christmas tree has upset a lot of people.

The wooden ornament has the words ‘Our first pandemic’ engraved into it with her Christmas tree blurred out in the background, the story is now deleted but never forget guys… once it’s on the internet, it can never be truly gone.

While objectively, the ornament is actually quite pretty and I think everyone can understand that it’s a joke, but it left a huge number of people shocked and upset so is it an appropriate joke?

“Jennifer please,” commented a user who screenshot and shared the image over to Twitter and that’s when all hell broke loose.

Currently sitting at 45.7k retweets and 555.6k likes, the user’s original tweet is garnering some interesting responses.

I’m so tired of celebrities. Leave that shit in 2020. — man fuck a beat (@tashaabie19) December 26, 2020

This is so dumb. These are all OVER Etsy, a darkly humorous tongue in cheek way of having an ornament for this hellscape of a year. I didn’t get one of those but I did buy this one because it made me laugh- y’all need to chill tf out. pic.twitter.com/dnsJaFhM2y — Kat (@KitKatLynne) December 26, 2020

why do would she think this was a good idea? why do celebrities not use logic? why — yasmin (@ycsm1n) December 26, 2020

Celebrities really live in a different world pic.twitter.com/mfPnjxVUF5 — The most opinionated locked (@MelissaWoods270) December 26, 2020

This was clearly meant with humour. Why are we giving this air with all the actual things in the world that we could be offended by? Don’t enable that faux rage in people, it’s not productive — Dale (@daleaaron81) December 26, 2020

Dark humour or a little inappropriate for a celebrity?

What are your thoughts?

