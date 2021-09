While at the park Jase’s 7-Year old son Felix used a very raunchy phrase to describe what his little brother was up to.

Before he rushed over to find out what was actually happening, Felix described Huddy as having “sexy time” behind one of the trees at the park.

The whole situation left Jase completely rocked and now puts him in an awkward situation to explain what Felix thought he was describing…

Listen below to hear the full story:

Advertisement

Advertisement