There is so much going on in Melbourne, we’ll forgive you if you are unaware that city council elections are coming up. Yep, we are all about to receive a ballot paper once again to decide on who will represent our area for the next few years.

As a proud resident of the Bayside area, Jase has decided he wants to be in the running for the top spot. What a difference he could make!

As he put together his campaign ideas, he wanted to chat to the “Queen of the Bayside” Bec Judd who had plenty of her own ideas.

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!