Have you ever sent a condolence message to the wrong person, and freaked them out with the thought something was wrong?

This recently happened to Jase’s mate, and it inspired him to play an innocent game of ‘dead or alive’ with Lauren. Could the team correctly guess if these famous people are still ‘fighting fit’, or have they passed to the other side?

Lauren was a little nervous to play… hear how it went below!

Advertisement

Advertisement