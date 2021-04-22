If you’re a big fan of the Jase & PJ show, you’ll know Veggie Boy – a much loved behind-the-scenes team member who has recently dusted off his passport and moved to America.

While the crew were very keen to hear how he got on with his trip over to the states (especially when it came to the plane food), they were mostly shocked at the fact that within 24 hours that he had been vaccinated for coronavirus!

Veggie Boy called into the studio all the way from the USA to chat about the experience on Thursday morning…

