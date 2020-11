Jase & PJ absolutely LOVE Christmas. And they can’t go past decking out the studios with the best Christmas decorations.

This year, Jase & PJ have challenged themselves to a decoration competition to see who could make the best snowman thanks to all of the fun decorations from Spotlight.

Who knew Jase was so handy with a glue gun?!

Check out what happens below – and let us know who you think had the best snowman!!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Check out Spotlight’s full range of Christmas Projects here.