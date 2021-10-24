Jase & Lauren are a fairly new couple, they’ve just ticked over 50 shows on air together. So we think it’s time to pit them against some of our other favourite couples and see if they know each other better than they do!

Today they took on The Block’s Scotty Cam & Shelley Craft a pair that have been on TV together for over 20 years!

Before the challenge we find out which block house they’d take from this season and then get into the juicy questions.

We find out about their excuses to get out of something, what they love most about their relationships & Scotty even reveals Shelley’s guilty pleasure! It’s something we all can enjoy!

Hear it all below:

Advertisement

Advertisement