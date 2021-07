Have you ever just done something without thinking? It just got Jase into some hot water!

While spending some time in QLD recently, Jase was running on autopilot when travelling around and ended up committing a crime.

After running on little sleep it turns out that when filling up the rental car, unbeknownst to Jase, he forgot to pay for his fuel, and of course it led to an interesting phone call from the police.

Needless to say, Jase was shocked at the revelation!

Listen to the full chat below:

