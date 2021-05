In case you missed it, Prime Minister Scott Morrison paid Jase and PJ a visit yesterday, and on air it all went pretty well.

But OFF AIR, we’re not going to lie. Things got awks.

Jase and PJ’s ability to make small talk was tested to the limit and, to be honest, Scomo wasn’t really giving all that much.

But, as Jase points out, they could really get better at their small talk efforts.

Take a listen to the awkward off-air moments here:

