Sadly, Jana Pittman left SAS Australia but put in an enormous effort to get so far.

Earlier in the competition, we saw her admit that she had wet herself during a grueling run. Having had children she admitted her pelvic floor wasn’t what it used to be.

Speaking to Will and Woody about the experience, Jana opened up about working as a Women’s doctor and the importance of normalising incontinence.

She was proud that SAS had aired the incident as it sparked a conversation and helps those who are experiencing it to go get help, and not to be embarrassed or ashamed.

Have a listen to Jana here: