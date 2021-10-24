James Michael Tyler, best known for playing ‘Gunther’ on Friends has passed away.

His representative spoke to TMZ revealing that “JMT passed away peacefully Sunday morning at his home in L.A”

The actor had publically revealed his battle with stage 4 prostate cancer earlier this year.

His family released a statement “The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh “Friend”), from the hit series “Friends,” but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband…Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once you made a friend for life.”

James Michael Tyler was 59 years old.

RIP