Jack Karlson, the man who became an internet sensation with the “succulent Chinese meal” meme, has passed away at 82 after a battle with prostate cancer. Karlson gained notoriety following his arrest outside the China Sea Restaurant in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley in 1991, where he was accused of credit card fraud.

His memorable protest during the arrest, in which he famously declared, “Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest,” and questioned, “What is the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal?” has been viewed millions of times and inspired viral memes.

In recent years, Karlson’s health had declined due to eye cataracts, spinal issues, and prostate cancer. Despite his troubled past, including time spent in institutions and prisons, Karlson was remembered fondly by one of the arresting officers, Stoll Watt, who described him as a “colourful character” with a “big heart.”

The pair had reunited in June at the same restaurant where Karlson was arrested, to announce a documentary about his life. Karlson reflected on his life as “adventurous” and said he had always sought freedom.