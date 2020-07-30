There is so much to the dating world these days… gaslighting, ghosting, cheating and let’s not forget the online space. Yikes.

When we can’t dare to face it ourselves, we luckily have some brave faces who will do it on The Bachelor in their own quest for love – including Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley.

These friends could not have had different experiences – Laura got her fairytale ending when Matt J told her she was the one at the big finale. They now have a gorgeous baby together, little Marlie Mae.

And Brittany… Well, she made it to the finale too, but her prospective partner Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins decided neither her or other finalist Sophie Tieman was the woman for him, making him public enemy #1 overnight. It was safe to say she was absolutely speechless.

Knowing a thing or two about dating in the spotlight, the ladies have come clean about their most embarrassing and candid tales in their new podcast Life Uncut. You can definitely prepare for a good belly laugh with these stories from this pair.

There is even a confession about creating fake accounts so they could stalk their ex’s social media while on holiday!

“That’s why I give the life advice I give,” Brittany says.

“Because I’ve lived through the crazy, I’ve made the bad choices and now, I see the light!”

Listening to Life Uncut will make you feel like you are with your besties having a chat about all the silly stuff in life – and we could all use a good gossip right now!

Hear the podcast now on the iHeartRadio app right here.