In deeply disturbing news, Internet Explorer is being unplugged which feels… very confusing.

Internet Explorer was Microsoft’s web browser, the OG that most of us were introduced to the internet on.

It’s been 26 years since the launch and honestly, no one has touched the browser in at least 15 of those years unless you’re a grandparent or using it to download Chrome or Firefox…. but I can’t help but feel sad.

Maybe that big blue E represents more than just a shitty web browser, it represents the start of our world’s digital age, it represents MY CHILDHOOD.

Explorer will be replaced by Microsoft ‘Edge’ which is supposedly going to be a lot better, but good luck getting me off Google Chrome mate.

“The future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge,” they wrote. “Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications,” they wrote their Microsoft blog post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyway, none of our lives will be affected in any way whatsoever by this news but just thought you should know?