I’m not sure if you’re aware…. but Bailey’s has a PUMPKIN SPICE FLAVOUR and it’s not available in AUSTRALIA?!

The Pumpkin Spice bottle spices up Baileys with a twist of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves for the ultimate seasonal flavour explosion.

I’m so sorry to get your hopes up… but with international travel opening up soon… Duty Free?

I just had to share the information I found so you can all suffer with me.

It might be time to hit up your overseas friends to send you a care package.

