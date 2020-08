“Nah well, hold up mate! I’m just looking at my publicist now.”

Australia’s New Bachelor, Lockie Gilbert, joined the Will & Woody Show yesterday, for what started out as an innocent chat! But as we’ve come to expect from the radio drive show, there’s always bound to be a few twists in the tail! And this was no exception, as Woody revealed some goss that was so dense and juicy, it might be considered a gossip smoothie. Listen to the podcast below: