The rumours are true! And we couldn’t be happier about it.

For a few days now we’ve been hearing that real life angel, Zac Efron, has been living it up in Byron Bay, and now we officially have photographic evidence proving that it is in fact true!

Earlier this week we heard from multiple sources that the High School Musical Star had been spotted at a cafe in the Northern NSW town.

“Don’t mean to alarm anyone but Zac Efron was literally eating at the same cafe as me when this was taken,” influencer Tarsha Whitmore said on Instagram.

One Twitter user also said, “so my sister told me that Zac Efron is in Byron Bay”.

And now we have official confirmation! The Daily Mail has managed to snag photos of Zac at the cafe mentioned by Whitmore on Instagram. You can check them out in all their glory here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the photos the 32-year-old is seen hanging out with a local, Vanessa Valladares, giving her a hug and kiss on the cheek before leaving in a car.

It’s believed Vanessa is just a friend, with rumours that he is in fact dating his former co-star Halston Sage.

The Sunday Telegraph is reporting that Zac is keen to make his time in Byron more permanent and that’s he’s “made an inquiry” about buying a place.

So yeah, booking our flights to Byron Bay now! Or should we say, Byron Bae…

Advertisement