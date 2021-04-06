It’s official, we have a new addition to the billionaire club.

Kim Kardashian West is now a certified billionaire at age 40 after her net worth increased from $780 million late last year over the incredible ten-digit mark.

The huge increase in the reality star’s net worth comes largely thanks to her popular beauty brand KKW and her Skims shapewear line.

Kardashian West posted to Instagram from her beach holiday (must be nice), with a number of friends and followers jumping in the comments to call out and congratulate Kim on her newfound billionaire status.

Kim is still working through divorce proceedings with her ex Kanye West, while also being a mother of four and studying to be a lawyer.

Still, we would be happy to work that hard if it meant beach holidays and a billion dollars!