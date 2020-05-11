Flu shots are even more crucial this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Australians have been warned.

Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd warned us all that flu seasons starts next month and now is the time to prepare.

“Vaccines are especially important this year for people at increased risk of influenza,” he said.

Flu vaccines are free or vulnerable people, including older Australians, young children, those with chronic conditions and Indigenous Australians.

The warning was made as eight new cases were recorded of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

“This is not a time to become complacent, there are very serious risks if overcrowding starts to occur,” Prof. Kidd said.

“COVID-19 is still out there in our country.”

He urged people to maintain physical distancing, avoid crowds, wash their hands and download the COVIDSafe app.