Five months ago, Monty and her young family packed their things and moved to sunny Byron Bay. They traded in the city life for sandy beaches, sunsets, palm trees… and celebrities!

Yumi and Kate had set Monty a mission to keep an eye out for one particular member of the Byron Bay community – Mr Chris Hemsworth. He only lives in a $30million mega mansion, which is pretty fitting for the God of Thunder.

Monty had seen a few famous faces here and there but no one from Hollywood… until now.