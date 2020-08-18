Newsreader Natarsha Belling has addressed her sacking from Channel 10 after two decades on the network.

The journalist took to Instagram to farewell her viewers and colleagues, thanking them for their support over the past 22 years.

“To all the wonderful viewers, colleagues, family and friends – thank you for all your beautiful messages – they mean the world to me,” the post reads.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure being part of the Network 10 family for more than 22 years and I want to thank the Network for all the wonderful opportunities I’ve enjoyed over the past two decades”.

She added, “During that time, I’ve worked with some of the very best in the TV business who have inspired me with their skill, passion and dedication.

“2020 has been such a challenging year for so many and it has in many ways reminded us about what truly matters in life. I’m sad to leave, but excited about the new chapter ahead. I can’t wait to share with you what’s coming up!”

Natarsha is one of Channel 10’s personalities that was axed by Channel 10 last week. This also included weatherman Mike Larkan and Studio 10’s Kerri-Anne Kennerley.

