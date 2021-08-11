Christina Applegate has revealed that she has multiple sclerosis.

The Dead To Me actress revealed the news on Twitter, writing: “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it.”

She added, “As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

Other celebrities who have been open about living with MS include Selma Blair and Jack Osbourne.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition of the central nervous system, interfering with nerve impulses within the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves.

While there is no cure for multiple sclerosis, people are able to manage their symptoms and adapt to new lifestyles after diagnosis.

This is not the first health issue that Applegate has faced.

In 2008, she made the decision to remove both of her breasts in a double mastectomy.