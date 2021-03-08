In her exclusive interview with Oprah, Meghan Markle has claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry prior to her wedding.

There were initial reports that Meghan made Kate cry after a tiff over flower girl dresses, but the 39-year-old has made it clear that it was, in fact, the other way around.

Despite this, Meghan has forgiven Kate, stating that she’s a “good person”.

As an apology, Kate gave her flowers.

“Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true. I am not sharing that piece about Kate to be in any way disparaging about her. I would hope that she would want that to be corrected,” she told Oprah.

The full interview will air on Channel 10 in Australia, tonight at 7:30PM.