Just when we thought Uber Eats couldn’t top their ‘Kath and Kim’ style ad with Magda Szubanski and Kim Kardashian, they have come through with a new advertising campaign, this time combining two total opposites, The Wiggles & Simon Cowell.

Simon Cowell appears in the ad as the 5th wiggle, introducing a new grey colour which is a little bland, and a whole lot of Simon Cowell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uber Eats Australia (@ubereats_aus)

We see the four bubbly Wiggles sing around the dinner table, and typical Simon hating the whole experience, shutting down the start of any singing.

While The Wiggles and Simon Cowell are an unlikely combo, we can FINALLY say one of the wiggles match our moods as adults!