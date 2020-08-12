Kerri-Anne Kennerley has fought tears while addressing her axing from Network Ten.

The television veteran appeared visibly upset on this morning’s Studio 10 as she addressed her departure from the network.

“I just know I’m back on the ‘lazy Susan’ of television. Yeah, it’s very very tough for a lot of people,” she began.

She added, “But I’ve always worked on a personal level, the Charles Darwin theory that says to survive you don’t need to be the most intelligent. You don’t have to be the strongest, but you have to be, to survive, the most adaptable.”

She then went on to express how appreciative of the memories she’s made on Studio 10, as well as the friendships she’s formed.

“I’ve had a ball! And the reason why I’ve got this outfit today is because, if you’re being run out of town, get in front of the parade or get in front of the crowd and make it look like a parade,” she said, followed by a salute.

“But let’s face it, we’ve got to get down to logic here. It is what it is. It’s not the first time, unfortunately. Companies do these sort of cuts to make the business better, which in the long run saves a lot more jobs.

“So, I do not say it lightly. I am very very sad because I will miss you guys, and I will miss the audience… But that said, it is what it is. You just have to suck it up and move on.”

