We knew this was coming, I could feel it in my bones.

Bryce and Melissa from the latest, very controversial season of MAFS have just dropped a HUGE announcement.

The pair are engaged and Melissa is pregnant with twins!

Sharing the news on their socials the pair interviews with New Idea.

“We are beyond excited to share the news that we’re officially ENGAGED plus we’re going to have some company come December 2021… we’re having TWINS!”

“We can’t wait for this next chapter in our lives as we navigate parenthood as one happy, loving family.”

“What makes this truly special & unique is it’s a world-first for the Married At First Sight franchise. Bring in December.”

Speaking to the magazine looks like the wedding is going to be scheduled for next year because Melissa speaks about having twins with her on the big day.

“I’ll have two babies by the time I walk down the aisle.”

We can expect a few of the boys from the show at the wedding, with Bryce revealing he’s still incredibly close to Jason, Cam, Russel and James.

Why do I have a feeling that Melissa won’t be too keen on inviting any of the girls.

Well…you can’t say these two are boring, can you?