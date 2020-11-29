Did someone finally put a ring on that fine lady’s finger?

It seems like it!

Woman’s Day magazine has reported that a secret source has disclosed that boyfriend Joshua Gross has proposed after two years of dating.

According to the source, Joshua surprised Monk over the weekend with a diamond ring worth $25,000!

“Josh picked up the ring in Sydney last week and then surprised her by popping the question,’ the source revealed to the publication.

So what ring are we talking about?

SUPPOSEDLY Sophie’s sporting an oval solitaire diamond with a hidden halo created by Luke Rose, Sophie’s favourite jeweller.

It’s adding up… because Joshua was papped leaving that jeweller only last week!

Neither of the pair have confirmed the news but maybe they want to enjoy their time together before the announcement!

Congratulations guys! (If it’s true)

