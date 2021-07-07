The gorgeous Scarlett Johansson is about to enter the world of motherhood… allegedly.

The bombshell actress has been reported to be expecting with husband and SNL star Colin Jost.

Sources spilled the news to Page Six and if these reports are true, then we welcome Johansson with open arms to the long list of celebrities that had babies during a global pandemic.

To be fair, when you’re super-rich, no times a bad time to have a kid.

The pair have had a very regular chronological relationship despite being a very private couple.

2017 – Rumours began swirling that they were together.

2018 – The pair went public with their relationship.

2019 – They got engaged!

2020 – They got married!

2021 – Apparently they’re having a kid!!

Isn’t that such a weirdly perfect coincidence of event?

According to the sources speaking to Page Six, “Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled.”

“Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile.”

Rumours have already been started about her pregnancy because of her decision to miss a lot of press for the upcoming Black Widow movie, despite her co-star and on-screen sibling Florence Pugh doing all the rounds.

“She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote Black Widow, which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer.”

Makes sense and I hope it’s true!!

Doesn’t Scar Jo give off great mama energy?