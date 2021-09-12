We love a happily ever after and this has certainly started our week on a high note.

Britney Spears has announced she is (finally) engaged to her boyfriend of five years Sam Asghari.

The legendary popstar announced the news on Instagram in a video with a montage of sweet clips of the pair showing off the shiny rock.

“I can’t f**king believe it,” Britney captioned the video. We can, these two seem SO in love.

Sam entered Britney’s life when he played her love interest in the music video of her 2016 single ‘Slumber Party’. A modern music fairytale.

Congratulations Britney and Sam, we wish you nothing but happiness!