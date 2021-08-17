Yesterday we were all left shocked after Anthony, our favourite blue Wiggle, was declared dead!

Anthony Field (best known for his iconic performances as Anthony Wiggle) is Australian TV royalty, so you can imagine our reaction when his Wikipedia page added a death date next to his name.

Whilst we all know to take what we read on Wikipedia with a grain of salt, this update sent us into instant PANIC.

Anthony took to Instagram shortly after seeing the update to say, ‘Unless I’m not up to the times, I’m still here!!’.

‘I have died a few times on stage (you’ve seen the act!), but ‘I’m back & alive on Wikipedia now!’, Anthony said in his post.

So not to stress, plenty of fruit salads and hot potatoes to come from this Wiggle!