Thomas Markle Jr. has taken the first step in attempting to repair his relationship with his estranged half-sister, Meghan Markle.

In Monday’s episode of Big Brother, fellow contestant Luke Toki was given a “secret mission” to get Thomas to write a letter to his sister and Prince Harry.

Thomas accepted the mission, confessing that the public letter he wrote to Meghan in 2018 was the “biggest mistake of my life.”

In the letter, he referred to her as a “jaded, shallow, conceited woman.”

In response to his Big Brother challenge, Thomas said: “I’m here to prove to myself and to the entire world that Tom Markle is an awesome person.”

He added, “To show Meghan Markle I’m not the jerk from the tabloids in this whole big misunderstanding.”

In the letter, Thomas urged Prince Harry to reconsider his marriage to his sister, calling the pair’s nuptials “the biggest mistake in royal wedding history.”

Upon finishing it, Thomas read the letter aloud.

“Dear Meghan and Harry, the first thing I want to say to you two is that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart for the awful, mean letter I wrote to you prior to your wedding.

“I want both of you to know that it didn’t come from the real person I am, but came from the very dark, hurt part of my heart. I am not a mean person at all and I have more love inside me to give than anyone I know.

He added, “The letter was definitely written from my feeling hurt and confused from your response that I was ‘distant family’ and that you ‘didn’t know those people’. I was hurt and confused because of the amazing bond and relationship we shared growing up together, and all I could do was put up a defensive wall to protect my heart.

“I know that the letter was immature and wrong and I truly regret it. When your relationship with Harry first became known to the public, I – along with all of our family – became public figures overnight – no more privacy. “Let me tell you, It was very, very stressful to deal with it all alone with no help at all. A real nightmare and constant pressure, and I if I could turn back the clock and do it all over knowing what I know now. “I would never have tried to communicate any of my feeling to the media. I feel like a complete ass after what I’ve done and I am truly sorry for that. “Meg, if I could turn the clock back, I would tell you that I’m so, so proud of you and I’m truly happy for you and Harry and I love you. You’re my little sister, my family, and you always will be. Now you’ve found the love of your life and started a family of your own, I couldn’t be more proud.” He continued, “The last several years of my life I have grown and learned more about myself, and I must say what I did to you with that letter is quite possibly the biggest mistake of my life. “I hope you and Harry can find it in your hearts to accept my sincere apology because this is the real Tom Markle. I truly love you guys. I wish you, Harry and Meghan, and Archie and Lili the happiest most loving life possible. “Sincerely, your big brother, Tom.”