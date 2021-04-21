If you haven’t heard the big news already, PJ is getting married and is now deep in wedding plans.

On Thursday, she told listeners she was off to look at venues with her fiancé BJ. Luckily for her, she got the opportunity to chat to Beau Ryan who has some experience walking down the aisle and has been to some extravagant weddings himself.

In fact, he revealed he has recently been to a ceremony with SIX HUNDRED PEOPLE. The couple didn’t even get around to seeing everyone.

