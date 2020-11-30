Coincidence? I think not.

With Channel 10’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’ in the midst of filming in ‘the jungle’, Lindsay Lohan has confirmed she will NOT be part of the series, which whilst heartbreaking is not a surprise.

HOWEVER, overnight an A-List Hollywood celebrity has snuck into the country, Mark Wahlberg was seen flying into Sydney on a private jet!

He was up in Byron Bay but unfortunately he’s now in Sydney quarantining meaning he probably isn’t actually in the jungle….

So coincidence? Probably.

With Australia the current hot spot for a lot of filming internationally there are famous actors flying in left right and centre so who knows who’ll be dropping by to do some challenges in a hot jungle!

The show has taunted us with clues confirming there would be an international celebrity so we’re all dying to find out WHO!

