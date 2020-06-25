Finally the news we all deserve in 2020!

APPARENTLY, the bloody SPICE GIRLS are getting a show together to tour down under!

According to some ‘secret sources’ the girls are planning a global tour in celebration of their 25th anniversary.

This is all apparently going to go down in 2021 if the pandemic calms down.

So please coronavirus, for my love all things Baby Spice, can you pls stop.

There hasn’t been an ‘official’ statement yet and these rumours are based off The Sun so take it with a grain of salt.

Victoria Beckham is passing on this opportunity like she always does because she’s spoilt sport…and also a grown woman who doesn’t feel the need to live in the past.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I respect that.

We’ll keep you updated with any new info as soon as we get it!