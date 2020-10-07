There are two reasons to go to Ikea, the flat packs and the Swedish meatballs.

However, vegetarians and vegans all over the world have been robbed on 50% of their Ikea experience.

According to news.com.au, Ikea sells more than ONE BILLION meatballs annually and it’s finally created a plant-based meat alternative.

Dubbed the ‘plant balls’, they’re available all over Australia as of yesterday and cost the same price as the original meatballs.

Made from yellow pea protein, oats, potatoes, onion and apple the plant ball “looks and tastes like meat.”

You’ll also be able to buy frozen packets to take home.

I’m keen to try!