It was reported a few weeks ago that Australian rapper Iggy Azalea had given birth to her first child, a beautiful baby boy, and now she has officially confirmed the news.

Iggy managed to keep her entire pregnancy under wraps and only just confirmed the news on her Instagram stories.

“I have a son,” Azalea wrote. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

.@IggyAzalea reveals she gave birth to a son: “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.” pic.twitter.com/HiKIDYt9QC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 10, 2020

She went on to say that she didn’t want her son to become this big secret but she just wanted to maintain her and her new baby’s privacy.

“I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

Iggy didn’t make mention of the father in her post, although fans assume that it’s her boyfriend of almost two years, Playboi Carti.

She didn’t confirm the name of the baby either so looks like we’ll have to keep waiting on that one. But with parents with rather unusual names, we have no doubt it will be something unique!

Congratulations to Iggy on the exciting news!