If you loved ‘Big Little Lies’, and honestly who didn’t, then you’re going to be obsessed with Reese Witherspoon’s latest series.

It’s called ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ and it’s the TV show that we need in our lives right now while we’re all stuck at home in self-isolation.

Similar to BLL, this new show is based on a book by Celete Ng, and has a similar mystery type of feel about it and teases a show full of secrets.

Little Fires Everywhere stars Reese Witherspoon as Elena Richardson and Kerry Washington as Mia Warren, and is also produced by both women. And guess what? It’s going to start streaming in Australia SO SOON!

The highly anticipated drama series follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. It explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

You can watch the trailer for yourself in the video below! One look and we were already HOOKED!

Little Fires Everywhere will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday May 22!

