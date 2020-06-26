If you think the year 2020 has been just a tad unhinged, just wait until you see the trailer for Russell Crowe’s new film of the same name.

And if you’re obsessed with action packed thrillers, you’re definitely going to be obsessed with this one!

Unhinged follows the story of a road rage incident at a red light that turns into full-blown terror as an unstable driver stalks a single mother and her son.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russell stars as a character simply known as ‘The Man’ while Caren Pistorius plays single mother Rachel and Gabriel Bateman plays her son Kyle.

It was filmed in 2019 and will hopefully be released in cinemas here in Australia on July 16 following the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can check out the trailer for yourself in the video below!