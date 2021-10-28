If you haven’t heard the news, Josh Cavallo, a professional football player for Adelaide United, has officially come out as gay, making him the first openly gay football player in Australia who is currently playing.

Josh has had a whirlwind 24 hours since he made the announcement and reflected with Will and Woody about how the world has responded.

But for the 6 years he’s been playing at a high level of football, he felt he had to hide who he really was. He hid it so well, he even pretended he had a girlfriend.

Take a listen to Josh’s chat with Will and Woody here: