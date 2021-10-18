Back in June, news broke that Hugh Sheridan had come out as non-binary. Turns out, Hugh didn’t announce it, news sources just assumed it.

Hugh joins Will and Woody to discuss their journey being labeled as ‘non-binary’, where they revealed they didn’t actually label themselves as ‘non-binary’, but ‘human’.

News ran with the story announcing Hugh was non-binary and so Hugh couldn’t be bothered to correct them. He actually had to google what ‘non-binary’ meant!

Have a listen to how it happened and how Hugh feels now: