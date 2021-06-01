Rebel Wilson has opened up to In Style about life after her huge weight loss journey in 2020, her ‘Year of Health.’

After dropping at least 30 kilograms, the 41-year-old has revealed ‘Now that I know I can do it, sometimes I sad that I didn’t do it earlier.’

‘Maybe I should have tried when I was 30, not 40.’

‘But everybody’s journey is different, and it’s not a race or competition.’

Wilson realised that in multiple aspects of life she was a late bloomer, whether it was weight loss, acting, or even moving for her career.

“I wasn’t loving myself in the way that I should from 20 to 40 – that’s 20 years,” Rebel spoke to Express.

“I feel so sad that I did that to myself, just not loving yourself in the right way.”

By sharing her journey on Instagram, she hoped to encourage others to start treating themselves right because Wilson understands how hard it can be for some to lose the weight.

But look at how great she looks now!