Schapelle Corby’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’ partner Shae Mountain has urged fans to stop messaging him on social media.

Shae took to Instagram to write: “Hey friends, as you can imagine, I’m trying to avoid reading comments on social media. I therefore don’t need them screenshot and sent to me, this goes for the memes too.”

He added, “Trust me, I’ve already seen it and don’t need to see it again and again.

“Really appreciate all the positive comments and love.”

Schapelle and Shae were the most recent couple to be eliminated from the dance show.

Despite the negative reception Schapelle got when Channel 7 announced that she would be joining the reality program, she revealed that she doesn’t mind the criticism. “I know everyone has an opinion on me, I get that completely, but it doesn’t mean I have to buy into it, and I can’t let what anyone feels about me affect how I feel about myself,” she told Daily Telegraph. “I have made myself learn not to care. I have had many years to come to the point where I am strong enough to not let nasty comments get to me. “I have people I can trust. I have an incredible family, a backup system which gives me courage. I have people who love me, I have people who like me. I like myself.”

