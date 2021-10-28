If you haven’t heard the news, Josh Cavallo, a professional football player for Adelaide United, has officially come out as gay, making him the first openly gay football player in Australia who is currently playing.

Josh has had a whirlwind 24 hours since he made the announcement and reflected with Will and Woody about how the world has responded.

Josh is overjoyed with the support across the world he’s received saying, “I get to live my real life now and not hide anything”.

Take a listen to Josh’s inspirational chat with Will and Woody here: